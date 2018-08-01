Monson, Leland A. "Lee" Jul 23, 1930 - Jul 28, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, Sally L. Monson, and wife, Diane K. Monson; daughter, Julie Ann Wallace; brother, Rev. Charles Davis. Survived by children, Stephen Monson (Colleen), Karen Monson, Melinda Quinn (Kevin), Jerry Monson; stepson, Mike Brottem (Mary); 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, August 3rd, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 4th, 10am, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment: Calvary with full military honors Ralston American Legion Post 373. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

