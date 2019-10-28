Monroe, Cleveland, Jr. Age 69 Omaha. Passed away suddenly on October 21, 2019. A CELEBRATION of his Life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 30, at the Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel, 4932 Ames Ave. INURNMENT will be held at 9am Wednesday in the Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.