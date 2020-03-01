Monnier, Timothy Douglas

Monnier, Timothy Douglas March 7, 1959 - February 17, 2020 Age 60. Tim passed away on February 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Omaha, NE. He will be missed by his wife, Carol Monnier; and their daughter, Elizabeth Monnier; as well as his mother, Frances Bilby; brothers, George Monnier, Jr. (Rachel), Dale Monnier (Pam), and Jeffrey Monnier; sisters, Marie Mesa (Alvino) and Kim Martinez (Jerry); and a host of other extended family and friends whose lives Tim touched. He was preceded in death by his father George Monnier, Sr. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7th, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Inurnment: Anderson Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating memorials to your favorite charity. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Monnier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.