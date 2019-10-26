Monical, Terry L. August 3, 1951 - October 24, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Rich Combs; brother, Daniel Monical. Survived by devoted wife of 48 years, Diane Monical; daughters, Cerise and Teri Lynn Monical; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Jean Combs; siblings, Ray Monical, Clayton Monical and Jenny Smith; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, October 27, 2-4pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 28, at 1pm with burial to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

