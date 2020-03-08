Monaco, Judith A. September 16, 1939 - March 5, 2020 Age 80 years of Omaha. Survived by son, Stephen; daughters, Cheri, Karen and Lori; many other relatives and friends Private Services were held. For more information, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Monaco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.