Moller, Gaylord E. "Doc"

Moller, Gaylord E. "Doc" November 6, 1929 - September 10, 2019 Preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Bette E. Moller; parents; and grandson, Benjamin Hofmeister. Survived by sister, Gloria Howat; daughters, Londa (Gene) Claxton and Risa Hofmeister; grandchildren, Nikki Stephens, Stacy Russ, and Jackson Hofmeister; great - grandchildren, William GH Stephens VI, Taylor Stephens, Krystal Russ, and Jessa Garner Russ; numerous other family and friends. Keeping with Doc's final request, his remains will be donated to The University of Nebraska Medical Center in lieu of a memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to The Omaha Central High School Foundation or St. Jude Children's Pediatric Cancer Research Center.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.