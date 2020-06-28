Molck, Anne Garst July 7, 1940 - June 2, 2020 Died in Hot Springs Village, AR. Anne's adventures began when she was born to Gerald (Jerry) and Pat Murphy Garst in Council Bluffs, IA. After her 1958 graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School, she completed business school. She began her secretarial career in Omaha followed by 2 decades in the Dallas, TX area. In the mid 70's she discovered her true calling in the holistic health field as a massage therapist. For over 35 years she developed her expertise as an active member of the American Massage Therapy Association. Her outreach to others continued in massage and holistic remedies through her business, PeacEnergy first in Edwards, CO and then in Hot Springs Village, AR. Anne is survived by her son, C. Randall Molck, Hot Springs, AR; brother, Blaine Garst, Los Altos, CA; sister, Jan (Dale) Stevens; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Council Bluffs in the distant future.

