Molander, Jeanie A. October 18, 1951 - February 13, 2020 Survived by her children: Emilee (Neal) Jochin, Elliott Scheffler, Alex Scheffler and Caleb Scheffler; four grandchildren; siblings: Richard (Kim) Lyon, Jeremy (Melanie) Lyon, and Becky (Wes) Fisher; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday at 2pm at Country Bible Church in Blair. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th, Blair,NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com

