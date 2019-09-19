Molacek, Genevieve Therese Brecka February 11, 1927 - September 16, 209 She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Molacek. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and John; 5 grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by ROSARY/VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 20th at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

