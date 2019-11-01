Mogil, Michael Edward January 10, 1939 - October 30, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Ethel Mogil. Survived by wife of 52 years, Suzi; son, Todd (Leslie) Mogil of Bellaire, TX; daughter, Traci of New York, NY; grandchildren, Eli, Blythe and Owen Mogil; sister, Patricia Mogil of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Barb Seglin of Lincoln, NE; many nieces and nephews and great-nephews. Private family burial. MEMORIAL SERVICE: November 3rd, 12:30pm, at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Temple Israel, Henry Doorly Zoo or charity of your choice. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

