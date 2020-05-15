Moffatt, Mary Sharon

Moffatt, Mary Sharon November 23, 1952 - May 9, 2020 Mary Sharon Moffatt, 67 years old, entered heaven May 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Murphy; her brother, Michael; and great-grandson, Gunner. She is survived by her children: John Moffatt, Anne Moffatt, Coleman Nielson (Renee), Roland Nielson, and Andrea Moffatt; her sisters, Patricia Murphy, and Jeannie Matthews; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday, May 18th, 2020, 11am, at Calvary Cemetery, 7710 W Center Rd, in the Rosary section. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to the family. Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory 1221 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Service information

May 18
graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00AM
Calvary Cemetery
7710 West Center Road
Omaha, NE 68124
