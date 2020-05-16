Moeller, Wayne Eugene September 30, 1943 - May 14, 2020 Survived by wife, Wanda; numerous children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy; brother, Jerry. Wayne was a dedicated volunteer with the VA and Saturday and Sober. VISITATION: Monday, May 18, 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 19, at 10am with Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Moeller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.