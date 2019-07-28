Moeller, James "Jim" Age 85 - July 16, 2019 Retired Arizona Supreme Court Justice James "Jim" Moeller died in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 85. Jim was born in Valley, NE to Hans and Marie Moeller. He graduated at the age of 16 from Valley High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1954. He served in the Army for two years after graduation and spent the majority of his service in Japan. Jim received his law degree from George Washington University in Washington D.C. in 1959, where he graduated first in his class. After graduation, Jim joined the Phoenix law firm of Lewis and Roca. In 1970, he formed his own law firm, Moeller & Henry. Jim served as a judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court from 1977-1987 where he earned a reputation for his skill in handling complex matters. In 1987, he was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court. Over the course of his career on the Court, Jim authored many influential decisions in both civil and criminal matters. Following his retirement as Vice Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court in 1998, Jim remained active in the law as an arbitrator.Jim's personal life was as rewarding as his professional one. Shortly after moving to Phoenix, Jim met and married Nancy Kiely, with whom he happily shared a rich and fulfilling life until her death in 2007. During their 45 years together, he and Nancy raised their two daughters, Amy and Linda. Jim and Nancy shared a passion for travel which they were able to fully pursue following retirement. Jim's other passions were reading, crossword puzzles, baseball, and poker. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Hank Lamprecht of Whiting, IA; daughters, Amy Jo Moreno of Phoenix, AZ, and Linda Anne Bottomlee and her husband, Michael Kravetz of Glenview, IL; grandsons, Michael Moreno of Scottsdale, Jacob Moreno of Phoenix and Bradley Bottomlee of Glenview, IL; and 6 nieces and nephews. In recognition of Jim's lifelong love of cats, the family requests that all donations be made to Fearless Kitty Rescue, 16832 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ, 85268 or online at www.fearlesskittyrescue.org. VISITATION will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3-5pm at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale. A MEMORIAL will be held to celebrate Jim's life and career at 5pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th Street, Phoenix.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(1) entry
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.