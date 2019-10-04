Moe, Patricia Ann February 5, 1940 - September 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Darold; baby son, Brian; baby daughter, Carla; parents, Jack and Anna (Dunne) Albertson; brothers: Jim, John, Bill, Bob and Dan; and sister, Mary. Survived by son, Lee Moe (Natalee), Omaha; daughter, Cathy Link (Andy), Lincoln; grandchildren: McKenna, Nora, Jack and Evan; special friend, Gene. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1940 S 77th Street, Lincoln). Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.