Moats, LaVonne

Moats, LaVonne Age 88 Of Washington, NE. Survived by children: Kathleen (Kent) Porter of Westfield, IN; Karen (Mike) Wilson of Dallas, TX; Katherine Siller of Yuba City, CA; Mark (Alane) of North Salt Lake City, UT; Rex (Diane) of Elkhorn, NE, and Heather (Jim) Nagengast of Omaha, NE; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, 1-8pm, at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 4-8pm. EASTERN STAR SERVICE: Friday, 7:30pm, at the funeral home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Interment: Prairie View Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of LaVonne Moats as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.