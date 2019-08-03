Mitera, Karen E. March 21, 1960 - August 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Emil and Donna Yecha. Survived by husband, Larry; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Bri Mitera. VISITATION begins Tuesday, August 6th, 10am West Center Chapel with FUNERAL SERVICES at 11am. Interment: Pleasant View Cemetery in Yutan, NE. Memorials are suggested to The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

