Mitchell, Thomas S. Jr. "Tommy" January 4, 1973 - November 2, 2019 Survived by children: Hayleigh and Brooke; mother, Bertha Mitchell; brother, Robert Mitchell (Kristina); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by father, Thomas Mitchell Sr.; sisters: Terri and Donna. SERVICES 11am Friday, November 8, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

