Mitchell, Russell G. February 22, 1939 - September 27, 2019 Age 80, of Omaha. Survived by wife, Janet (Wiehn) Mitchell; sons, Gene Mitchell, Curt Mitchell (Pam), and Dan Mitchell (Michele); daughter, Kathy Gaddie (Bob); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Delbert Mitchell, and Steve Mitchell; sister Joy Carpenter; and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Mitchell, and Rita Mitchell. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Cora Mitchell; and brothers, Clinton Mitchell, and Loral Mitchell. VISITATION: Tuesday, October 1, from 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 S 144th St., Omaha. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, October 2, at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, with a Funeral Luncheon to follow the Service. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, with full Military Honors. Memorials directed to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, or the family. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

