Mitchell, Robert Jr. "Bob" December 12, 1927 - January 16, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Mary L. Mitchell; Survived by sons: Gregg (Donna) Mitchell, Ken Mitchell, David (Kim) Mitchell; grandchildren: Molly (Scott) Slater, Kim (Aaron) Broweleit, Logan Mitchell, Merrill Mitchell Ryan Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Liam and Sidney Slater; Special Friend: Cindy Fontanello. Bob attended Minne Lusa School and graduated from North High School in 1945 where he had romanced Mary and married her in 1949. Bob and Mary truly enjoyed 65 years together in their Christian faith while raising the boys, traveling, skiing, Tangier Shrine fellowship and entertaining family and friends at their summer lakeside cabin and Colorado condo. Bob had a great sense of humor and lived life to its fullest. Bob served in WW II as an engineer in the Philippines whose battalion repaired and replaced navigational towers destroyed in battlenotably in areas where the enemy was unaware the war had ended and refused to surrender in each instance without a fight. After the war, Bob obtained his engineering and business degree from UNO and joined his father in a real estate brokerage that grew into a full service real estate and appraisal firm called R.F. Mitchell and Son which continues to thrive today as Mitchell and Associates, Inc. Bob was also a member of Tangier Shrine, Scottish Rite, Mizpah Lodge #302, OES. ViISITATION Wednesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary; SERVICE 11am Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Lutheran Church of The Master 2617 S 114th St Omaha, NE; Inurnment Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to Tangier Transportation and Lutheran Church of the Master. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.