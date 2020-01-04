Mitchell, Myrna Rae

Mitchell, Myrna Rae February 25, 1939 to December 6, 2019 Following a lengthy battle with Alzheimers, Myrna Mitchell, of Omaha, passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 80 with family by her side. She is survived by children: Cynthia Downey (John), Angie Mitchell, and Bobbie Mitchell; her 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Joan Brennan, and Marlene Dold; brother, Dick Kaup; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Mitchell. Myrna worked for many years as a Medical Secretary at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 11, 9:30am at Immanuel Courtyard Chapel, 6755 Newport Ave., Omaha. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Nebraska Alzheimer's Association.

