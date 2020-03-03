Mitchell-Meeks, Pettie Age 57 - February 27, 2020 WAKE: Wednesday, 6-8pm, at mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10am, New Beginning Christian Center, 1100 Harrsion Street, Council Bluffs, IA.

To plant a tree in memory of Pettie Mitchell-Meeks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.