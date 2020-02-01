Mitchell, Lamont II August 5, 1975 - January 29, 2020 CELEBRATION of LAMONT'S LIFE: Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Mitchell, Lamont II
