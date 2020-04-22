Mitchell-Ewing, Jo Ann May 1, 1941 - April 16, 2020 Survived by her daughter, Sandra (Thomas) Preston; two sisters, Shelia Hendrix of Omaha, NE; and Louise Rucker of St. Joseph, MO; five grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Private family inurnment on Saturday, April 25, 2020. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

