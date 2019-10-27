Mistovich, Rose July 30, 1933 - October 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, George Mistovich; parents, Sam and Frances Denich; siblings, Tom Denich, Louis Denich and Violet Heltman. Survived by daughter, Shelley Mistovich; sister-in-law, Marilyn Denich Wilson; many nieces, nephews and friends. PRIVATE SERVICES. INURNMENT: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may direct memorials to your favorite charity. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

