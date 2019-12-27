Mintken, Cynthia (Rasmussen)

Mintken, Cynthia (Rasmussen) August 17, 1960 - December 24, 2019 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Janice Rasmussen; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Sally Mintken. Survived by husband, Mark; stepchildren: Brian (Nikki) Maher, Kelly (Luke) Schabe, Brittney Clements, Mark (Taylor) Mintken; seven grandchildren; sister, Shari Rasmussen; stepfather, Donald Oakerson; aunt, Peggy Lee; best friend, Linda Dudley and her daughters: Lori, Jamie, and Tammy. VISITATION: Friday, from 9-10:30am; SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, all at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Interment: Cedardale Cemetery, Papillion, NE. Memorials can be made to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

