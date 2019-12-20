Minor, Helen

Helen Minor entered into eternal life on December 15th 2019 and reunited with her husband Kenny. Survived by children, Rhonda; Melvin (Sandy); Kendall (Brian); Robin (Ken); Wendy (Tighe). 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Isaiah 66:22

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Minor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.