Miner, Marie C.

Miner, Marie C. January 2, 1927 - December 25, 2019 Omaha. Marie Catherine Miner of Grand Island, NE peacefully passed away at Brookestone Village surrounded by family. Marie was born on January 2, 1927 the daughter of Dr. William J. and Irene E. (Huet) Moslander of Grand Island. MEMORIAL MASS at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Grand Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sisters of St. Joseph in Concordia, KS, https://www.csjkansas.org/ or Christmas Cheer in Grand Island, NE, c/o The Grand Island Independent, 422 W First St, Grand Island, NE 68801. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

