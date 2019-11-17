Minehart, Wayne Walter

Minehart, Wayne Walter Wayne Walter Minehart passed away on October 14, 2019 with music in his ear and on his heart. Wayne was born on February 20, 1956 in Elgin, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Ellen Minehart. Wayne is survived by his wife Karyn; his three children, Bailey, Trey and Kary; his son-in-law Jim; and his two siblings, Michelle Rouse and Randy Minehart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association. Letters of condolences can be mailed to P.O Box 600264 Dallas, TX. 75360.

