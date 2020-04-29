Minarik, Nora "Jean" Imogene February 13, 1923 - April 26, 2020 Nora "Jean" Minarik, 97, passed away April 26, 2020. She was born in Coleridge, NE, retired from JC Penney in Bellevue, NE, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Predeceased by husband, Anton "Tony" Minarik, two sisters, and four brothers. Survived by one sister, Oma Jacobson (Hartington, NE); two daughters, Denise Sellers and husband David (Fernandina Beach, FL), and Donna Krupko (Urbandale, IA); five grandchildren, Karli Sellers (FL), Paul Krupko (IA), Jillian Krupko (IL), Jonathan Krupko (OR), Charles Brown (FL); two great-grandchildren, Parker and Aubrey Brown (FL); extended family, Ned Krupko (IA). A private family ceremony will be held. View online obituary, leave condolences at westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

