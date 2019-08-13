Milota, Debra Jo "Debbie"

Milota, Debra Jo "Debbie" Age 59 Passed away on August 9, 2019. She is survived by countless family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 14th from 5pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, August 15th at 10am at Southwest Church of Christ, 2600 S, 124th St., 68144. Memorials are suggested to Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of nephew Holden Kratky. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.