Miloni, Maureen "Mo" (Stanosheck) Jan 23, 1942 - Jul 1, 2018 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 6th at 10am, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.