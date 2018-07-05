Miloni, Maureen "Mo" (Stanosheck) Jan 23, 1942 - Jul 1, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Mildred (Francis) and Thomas Stanosheck, II; brothers: William "Billy" Stanosheck, Thomas Stanosheck, III, and Terry Stanosheck. Survived by husband, Anthony "Tony" Miloni, Sr.; children: Anthony "Tony" Miloni, Jr., Kerry Thiele (Mark), Colin Miloni (Emily), Sean Miloni, and Ryan Miloni (Hailey); grandchildren: Jacob Thiele, Josh Thiele, and Roman Miloni; sisters: Kathleen Logan, Patricia "Pat"' Stanosheck, Sheila Birchall (Michael), Rosemary Boyer (Elton), and Bridget Ostrand; brother, Colin Stanosheck (Margaret). The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 5th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 6th at 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.