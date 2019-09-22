Milone, Jesse S. September 20, 1928 - September 20, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Lyssa Ann Carnazzo; parents, Louise and Joseph. Survived by wife, Jeraldine M. Milone; children: Mark (Stephanie), Joe (Kelly), Denise Miller (Dan), and Sandi Bader (Bill); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 25th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

