Milnes, Barbara Jean

Milnes, Barbara Jean January 24, 1932 - June 10, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Marion "Don" Milnes; son, Kevin; and brothers, Tim Bilek and Danny Bilek. Survived by daughter, Karin (Kevin) Menghini, Omaha; son, Mitch Milnes, Omaha; daughter-in-law, Irena Milnes, Hawaii; sister-in-law, Kathy Bilek, Omaha; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, June 17th from 12 Noon to 1pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Milnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.