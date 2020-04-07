Milner, Albert L.

Milner, Albert L. June 10, 1943 - April 4, 2020 Albert L. Milner, age 76, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 4, 2020 at Remington Heights in Omaha. Al was born June 10, 1943 in Council Bluffs to the late Charles and Isabelle (Voss) Milner. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1962 and attended Northern State Teachers College for one year. Al married Virginia "Ginny" Hunt on October 18, 1975. He worked in sales for Iowa Riggers Loft for 20 years retiring in 2001. Al was of the Catholic faith and die-hard Iowa Hawkeye fan. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny, in 2005; siblings, Charles and Jack Milner, Sharon Fuhrman and Mary Alley. Al is survived by his children, Renee (Jeremy) Vokt, Mandy (Troy) Moraine, all of Omaha; David (Maren) Milner of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jack, Chase, and Harrison Vokt, Payton, Hunter and Logan Moraine, Karli and Evan Milner; nieces and nephews. Graveside service and burial, Tuesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a visitation will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

