Millington-Ochoa, Ann

Millington-Ochoa, Ann March 14, 1963 - March 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Charles (Joan) Millington; and brother-in-law, Frank Ault. Survived by daughters, Carmen and Joan from her marriage to Alex Ochoa; sisters, Mary (Don) Pitts, Jane Ault, Nancy (Jim) Brady, all of Omaha; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Services will be held at a later date. Ann's ashes will be scattered at her favorite place in Peaks Island, Maine. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Millington-Ochoa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.