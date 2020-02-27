Miller, Veto

Miller, Veto October 31, 1918 - February 23, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, Feb 28, from 5-7:30pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Feb 29, at 10:30am. Both services will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation in Veto's name can be made to Omaha Christian Center (4215 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68134). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

