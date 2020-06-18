Miller, Timothy C.

Miller, Timothy C. June 7, 1947 - June 17, 2020 Family will receive friends Friday, June 19th, from 4-7pm, at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 20th, 3pm, West Center Chapel. For further details please visit www.heafeyheafey.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Road (402) 391-3900

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.