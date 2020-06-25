Miller, Rose Marie June 2, 1941 - June 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, David; son, Steven. Survived by nieces, nephews and friends. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. VISITATION begins Saturday, 9:30am, at Church. Memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.