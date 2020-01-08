Miller, Robert Lee August 22, 1935 - January 7, 2020 Robert Lee Miller, 84, a longtime Omaha native, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 7th 2020. He was born on August 21, 1935 to Edward and Violet Miller. Bob graduated from Benson High School in 1954. He married the love of his life Del Jean Thomazin and from that moment his joke was that the cost of everything doubled. Bob worked for Ed Miller and Son's with his dad and brothers. He loved construction and took great pride in the projects they completed throughout the Midwest. He is also very proud of his daughter's, and watching them continue his legacy through Robert Miller Properties. His family was always the joy of his life. Bob spent a great number of years on Marco Island where his love for fishing, social outings with Del Jean, and hosting family and friends filled their days. Bob was always a great supporter of the churches wherever he was living at the time. His deep seated belief in God was always foundational truth to him. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Violet Miller; stepmother, Loretta Miller; brother, Larry Miller; and brother and sister-in-law, Edward Jr. and Bernice Miller; brother-in-laws, Barty Fulton and John Allen. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Del Jean; sister, Janice Allen; sister-in-law, Judy Miller; daughters, Michaelene (Steven) Maurstad, Jacquelene (Thomas) Donovan; grandchildren, Kirstin (Pat) Ricketts, Lindsey (John) Elsaesser, Kelsey (Tanner) Almery, Joseph (Francesca) Donovan, Robert (Marisa) Donovan, and Michael Donovan; great-grandchildren: Lyla, Evie and Ali Elsaesser; Henry, Graham, Samantha and Theodore Ricketts; Elwood Almery; Paige Donovan, and John Donovan. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: 9am Friday, January 10, 2020, for family and friends at Lakeside Village Immanuel Community. 17475 Frances St. Omaha, NE 68130. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to Lakeside Scholarship Fund in Robert Millers name. He was always asking what he could do for the people around him until some of his last visits. Robert will be remembered as the rock of our family, one who could be relied upon and who always had an ear to listen and a hand in the air cheering you on. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com
