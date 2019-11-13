Miller, Robert E. September 30, 1938 - November 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Lottie; brother, Jack. Survived by wife, Marie; children, Cheryl Russell (Kirk), Mike Miller (Donna), Jack Miller (Theresa); grandchildren, Jenna Durham (David), Gill Russell (Kara), Shandra Nannen (Craig), Celia Newman (Logan), Addison Miller, Leah Stewart (Ashton); eight great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, November 14th, 4pm, at The Mainelli Parish Center at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific Street). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of one's choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.