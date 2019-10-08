Miller, Nancy A. August 15, 1947 - October 5, 2019 Survived by ex-husband, Keith Miller; daughter, Kristi (Sean) Crabtree; grandchildren, Dakota Tierrablanca and Cheyenne Tierrablanca. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

