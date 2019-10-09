Miller, Nancy A. August 15, 1947 - October 5, 2019 CHANGE IN TIME. Celebration of Life will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home on Wed, Oct 9, at 11am. We apologize for any confusion. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

