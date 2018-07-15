Miller, Mary K. Mar 20, 1943 - Jul 7, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Ronald. Survived by children, Carl, Linda (Paul O'Brien) Miller, and Mark; brother, Frank; sisters, Joan (Roger), and MarjorieAnn; grandchildren, Jacklyne and Nicole; and close family friend, Lynn (Bruce) Coonce. Loved and was loved by many more. The Family welcomes friends to attend a CELEBRATION of Life Wednesday, July 18, at the Tangier Shriner Hall from 4-7pm with SERVICE at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to the Shriners Transportation Fund. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.