Miller, Lawrence J. "Larry" Age 82 Lawrence "Larry" J. Miller died at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janette (McCormick) Miller; and his parents, Virgil and Katherine (Langdon) Miller. Larry is survived by his son, Brad (Patricia) Miller of Vermont; daughters, Joanne (Michael) Lake and Jacqueline Miller, all of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Kathryn (Nick) Cheney, Jennifer Miller and Alyssa Miller; a great-grandchild, Azalea Cheney; and sister, Ann (Roger) Webb of Surprise, AZ. The family has elected to have a private graveside service on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. In lieu of flowers, people may wish to make a donation to the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) in memory of Larry Miller. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

