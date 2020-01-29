Miller, John William "Jack" John "Jack" William Miller Age 88 of Omaha, NE passed away January 24th. He was born on December 23, 1931 in Vincennes, Indiana to Burman and Martha (Baur) Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law; Burman Jr., Charles (Marie) and Mel (Micki) Miller, son-in-law; Jack Crider and niece; Debbie Eggebeen. John is survived by his wife; Hilma, daughters; Judy Crider, Cynthia (Michael) Loncar and Beverly (Joseph) Hanson, 6-grandchildren, 2-great-grandsons, loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, January 31st with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Saturday, February 1st, St. Leo's Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St. Private family inurnment at a later date. Memorials maybe directed to: St. Leo's Catholic Church Building Fund or VNA. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

