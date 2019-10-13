Miller, Isabel A.

Miller, Isabel A. Age 71 Oceanside, CA. Passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, after a courageous and lengthy battle with an auto-immune disease. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 40 years Craig Miller; sons, Dylan and Sean Miller; daughter-in-law Julia Miller; grandchildren, Aria and Charlotte Miller; brother Douglas Anderson; and countless others whose lives she touched. Isabel grew up in Omaha, and spent years learning, practicing, and teaching how to help herself and others deal with sickness and disease through Body Harmony and other spiritual teachings. She was also an accomplished oil painter, a HS English and Journalism teacher, and even worked as a game show writer for a few years. A CELEBRATION of Isabel's Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, at her son Sean's house in Rancho Bernardo, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Doctors Without Borders which was her favorite charity. For more information on the memorial contact: cmmang@cox.net

