Miller, Eugene F. November 11, 1935 - September 5, 2019 VISITATION: Tuesday, September 10, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 11, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q Street). Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Gerald Catholic Church or Nebraska Alzheimer's Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

