Miller, Eugene F.

Miller, Eugene F. November 11, 1935 - September 5, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Isabel; sister, Norma (Tony ) Bueltel; brother, Mark Miller; sisterin-law, Ann Miller. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey Miller; children: Cynthia Chase, Virginia; Jeff (Judi), Anchorage, AK; Joe (Michelle) Miller, Papillion, NE; Suzanne (Mike) Gaeta, Lake Havasu, AZ; 10 grandchildren, one greatgrandchild; brothers: Don (Alice), Defiance, IA; Vernon (Mary), Irwin, IA; Duane (Sue), Denison, IA; Larry (Ann ), Zepherhills, FL; sister, Mary (Joe) Gross, Donohue, IA; sisterinlaw, Pat (Mark ) Miller; many other family members. VISITATION: Tuesday, September 10, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 11, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q Street). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Gerald Catholic Church or Nebraska Alzheimer's Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

