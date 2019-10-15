Miller, Elizabeth J. (Fader) "Betty" March 11, 1929 - October 12, 2019 Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin O. Fader; and her second husband, William Miller; grandson, Tyler Fader; four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Michel; and children: Jim (Kathy) Fader, Jane (John) Misiunas, Gary (Candy) Fader, Randy Fader, Kandie Myers, Mary (Roger) Filter; and many grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. VISITATION: Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 12:305pm, with the family receiving friends from 57pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10am at St. Paul United Methodist Church (324 So. Jackson Street, Papillion, NE. 68046). Interment at Cedar Dale Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

